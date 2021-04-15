Instagram ‘Mistake’ Promoted Diet Content to People with Eating Disorders

Facebook-owned social media platform Instagram has apologized after a “mistake” in its algorithm suggested diet content to users with eating disorders.

BBC News reports that Instagram has apologized to users after what it calls a “mistake” in its algorithm promoted dieting and food restriction content to users with eating disorders. The Instagram search function automatically recommended terms including “appetite suppressants” and “fasting” to some users.

Eating disorder campaigners told BBC News that such terms could have a negative impact on people suffering from eating disorders and could cause them to relapse. Instagram stated that it has since removed the terms.

A Facebook spokesperson told the BBC that the issue was a “mistake” and was resolved earlier this week. The spokesperson stated:

We recently rolled out a new search functionality on Instagram beyond hashtags and usernames, to help you more easily discover and explore content you’re most interested in. As part of this new feature, when you tap on the search bar, we’ll suggest topics you may want to search for. Those suggestions, as well as the search results themselves, are limited to general interests, and weight loss should not have been one of them.

Lauren Black, an Instagram influencer who is recovering from anorexia, commented on the situation stating:

I could be triggered by this imagery and language and have a relapse. When I use the app, I’m often promoted things like calorie counting images and diet methods. People go to Instagram for support with their illness. But if you look at and research eating disorder recovery, then Instagram just throws harmful stuff at you, it can be really damaging. I know there are extremely helpful posts including what I create for others. But the triggering imagery should be stopped because I don’t want to be bombarded on how to lose weight. I try to click off it and put my phone away as soon as I see it because it upsets me.

Instagram bans any content that “promotes, encourages or glorifies eating disorders” and restricts weight-loss product advertisements to users aged over 18. Hope Virgo, an eating disorder campaigner with over 10,000 Instagram followers commented that the issue is getting worse on Instagram.

“Vulnerable people are getting inundated with this content, and they aren’t even actively searching for it,” she said. “Instagram has the resources and expertise to remove content that triggers people and instead promote healthy messaging.”

Read more at BBC News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com