GasBuddy Tops Apple App Store Amid Gas Shortages, Suffers Outages

GasBuddy, an app that helps users to find the best availability and prices on fuel, has topped Apple’s App Store this week amidst the gas shortage caused by the recent ransomware cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline. The app has proved so popular that its servers have experienced outages this week.

The GasBuddy app has been facing intense usage in recent days, leading to server issues. The company tweeted a warning to users stating that users may experience issues but should see improved performance after an update:

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Our team is still working hard to address server issues due to a large volume of people downloading and using the app. Users can expect an improvement from yesterday – but load times and errors are intermittent. — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) May 12, 2021

Consumers are now rushing to stock up on gas before current supplies run out. 65 percent of gas stations in North Carolina are out of fuel, according to data from GasBuddy. 43 percent of gas stations in South Carolina and Georgia are without fuel, while 44 percent of stations are dry in Virginia, according to AAA.

Gas prices have surged due to supply issues and fear of shortages. Americans are paying on average $3.0008 per gallon of gas, up from $2.985 on Tuesday and $2.927 just one week ago.

This has led to many consumers attempting to stock up on gas, which is where the GasBuddy app enters the scene. Usually, social media apps like Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube hold the top places on the App Store’s free apps charts. GasBuddy taking the top place shows just how seriously many Americans are taking the possible gas shortage.

Morgan Wright, the Chief Security Advisor at SentinelOne and former Senior Advisor of the U.S. State Department and the Anti-Terrorism Assistance Program, appeared on Breitbart News Daily this week to speak with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow. The key topic of the day was the rise in ransomware attacks and the recent cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

Asking Wright what we currently know about the colonial pipeline hack and what the establishment media may have missed about the situation, Wright stated: “Details are always hard to come by in these things, because it’s the fog of war basically as the investigation unrolls. We do know what publicly has been said but there are some things that we can figure out behind that as well. One is that definitely if they’re not in Russia, they’re definitely linked to Russia, these attackers, because they’re getting air cover from Vladamir Putin.”

Wright continued: “We have criminal gangs operating in countries or regions we have no extradition treaty with, no mutual legal assistance treaties, so we get zero help in investigating these things. The second thing is, this is actually kind of a watershed moment. This is one of the first things where a criminal organization has taken the place of a nation-state in terms of an attack on infrastructure.”

