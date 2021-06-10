‘Parents Bill of Rights’ Calls on Loudoun County School Board to Scrap Critical Race Theory

Virginia parents concerned about Critical Race Theory in academia drafted a “Parents Bill of Rights,” calling on the Loudoun County School Board to refrain from teaching students that “any race is inherently superior or inferior to any other race,” among other requests.

The Parents Bill of Rights, obtained by Breitbart News, points out that Article VIII of the Virginia Constitution requires that “an educational program of high quality” be “established and continually maintained.”

“Parents have lost trust in the ability of Loudoun County’s School Board to execute this duty as required by the Virginia Constitution,” states the bill of rights, written by parent volunteers of the political action committee, Fight for Schools.

In order to rebuild trust, Loudoun County parents are calling on the school system to “refrain from training, teaching, or promoting the following to students and employees:”

That any race is inherently superior or inferior to any other race; That any individual by virtue of his or her race or skin color is inherently racist, privileged or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously; That any individual, by virtue of his or her race or skin color bears responsibility for the actions committed by other members of his or her race, skin, color, or religion; An individual’s moral moral character is determined by his or her race or skin color; That the United States is a fundamentally or systemically racist country; That capitalism is racist; and Any concepts derived or related to critical race theory.

The parents’ requests are in response to Loudoun County school board members pushing Critical Race Theory in schools — an academic movement teaching children that the United States is fundamentally racist, and they must view every social interaction and person in terms of race in order to be “antiracist.”

The school board members pushing what parents call a “racist” agenda were also found to be part of a Facebook group that created and shared a list of parents who opposed critical race theory.

Following those revelations, Fight for Schools launched an effort to recall the school board members in question. Meanwhile, a petition circulating among Loudoun County residents supporting the recall effort has garnered thousands of signatures.

Support for pushing back against the school board substantially increased when gym teacher Bryon “Tanner” Cross was suspended after citing science and Christianity when opposing a policy that requires teachers to agree with children’s claim that they are members of the opposite sex.

On Tuesday, the Twentieth Judicial Circuit of Virginia ordered the school board to immediately reinstate Cross.

Parents and teachers continue to rally against the race-based curriculum, as all eyes are on Loudoun County Public Schools in what is the first major pushback against critical race theory in America’s academic world.

