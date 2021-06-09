Watch: Virginia Teacher Slams Loudoun County School Board over Critical Race Theory

A Virginia school teacher from a neighboring county slammed the Loudoun County School Board over Critical Race Theory at its meeting on Tuesday, and encouraged students not to allow “anybody to tell you that you cannot accomplish anything because of your skin color, or to hate yourself because of your skin color.”

“Parents, the longer that you wait and you don’t hold your child’s schools accountable gives these guys more time to dictate what’s best for your child’s physical, mental, and emotional health,” said Fairfax County school teacher Lilit Vanetsyan.

Watch Below:

“Don’t be afraid to speak out for your kids, because they are voiceless, and they rely on you,” Vanetsyan added. “You should be afraid of them rooting for socialism by the time they get to middle school.”

And to her fellow teachers, Vanetsyan said, “it may seem that our careers have come to a dead end, but I’m here to remind you we don’t work for the school board. We work to mold the next generation of well-rounded, American patriots. So don’t give up, because it is up to us.”

“Students, you are on the front lines of these indoctrination camps,” Vanetsyan continued. “Challenge the staff when you’re presented with a ludicrous statement, and do not allow anybody to tell you that you cannot accomplish anything because of your skin color, or to hate yourself because of your skin color.”

“Students, it is up to you to be the next generation of victims or victors,” the school teacher affirmed. “And finally, to the board, this isn’t over.”

Loudoun County Public Schools has been facing heavy backlash from concerned parents rallying to recall the school board members pushing critical race theory.

Critical race theory is an academic movement transpiring at schools across the country, teaching children that the United States is fundamentally racist, and they must view every social interaction and person in terms of race in order to be “antiracist.”

The school board members in question were found to be part of a Facebook group that created and shared a list of parents who opposed the “racist” curriculum.

Meanwhile, residents of Loudoun County are circulating a petition supporting the recall effort — which was launched by the political action committee, Fight for Schools.

Last week, Loudoun County Public Schools interim superintendent Scott A. Ziegler insisted the school system is “not teaching critical race theory,” but rather, that they are about two years into racial “equity” education, which Ziegler admits uses “common vocabulary” to critical race theory, and that overlap is unavoidable.

Amid the ongoing quarrel, gym teacher Bryon “Tanner” Cross was suspended after speaking at a Loudoun County School Board meeting, in which he cited science and Christianity when opposing a policy that requires teachers to agree with children’s claim that they are members of the opposite sex.

On Tuesday, the Twentieth Judicial Circuit of Virginia ordered the school board to immediately reinstate Cross.

“We collected 1,500 signatures our first day, and we were grinding along collecting signatures at a pretty good rate, but when they suspended Tanner Cross for exercising his First Amendment rights at the school board meeting, the floodgates opened,” Fight for Schools founder Ian Prior told Breitbart News.

“Now, we are collecting hundreds of signatures day, and on the weekends, over 1,000,” Prior said.

The Fight for Schools founder added that about 120 people showed up to speak at the Loudoun County School Board meeting on Tuesday, and that a significant amount more showed up in support.

Fight for Schools parent volunteers have also drafted a Parents Bill of Rights, calling on the Loudoun County School Board to focus on transparency, as well as scrap its critical race theory agenda.

