Parents of Loudoun County, Virginia, slammed the Loudoun County School Board on Tuesday for seeking to implement “racist” Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools.

Critical Race Theory is an academic movement transpiring at schools across the country, teaching children that the United States is fundamentally racist, and that they must view every social interaction and person in terms of race or color in order to be “antiracist.”

“In the words of Martin Luther King Jr., ‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.’ Now I have a dream that we will implement love, not hate or supporting another Jim Crow’s agenda,” proclaimed one Loudoun County parent, who is black, at a school board meeting on Tuesday.

Watch Below:

#Loudouncounty parents brought the 🔥🔥🔥 at the school board meeting tonight. This is a masterful takedown of #criticalracetheory pic.twitter.com/dHLyB2bLLH — Ian Prior (@iandprior) May 12, 2021

“CRT is not an honest dialog, it is a tactic that was used by Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan on slaves very many years ago to dumb down my ancestors, so we could not think for ourselves,” the parent continued. “CRT is racist, it is abusive, it discriminates against one’s color.”

“Let me educate you, an honest dialog does not oppress, an honest dialog does not implement hatred or injustice, it’s to communicate without deceiving people,” added the parent, who went on to call on the school board to “ban CRT.”

“We want action and a backbone,” the parent affirmed “We don’t want to your political advertisement to divide our children or belittle them.”

“Think twice before you indoctrinate such racist theories. You cannot tell me what is or is not racist. Look at me,” the parent proclaimed. “I had to come down here today to tell you to your face that we are coming together, and we are strong.”

On Tuesday, the political action committee Fight for Schools launched a recall effort against six members of Virginia’s Loudoun County School Board who were found participating in a private Facebook group, called, “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County,” which had created and shared a list of parents who opposed CRT, as well as parents who wanted to re-open schools in the district.

