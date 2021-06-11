Chinese Immigrant Mother: Critical Race Theory Is American Version of Mao’s Cultural Revolution

A Virginia mother who grew up under Chairman Mao Zedong’s communist regime in China slammed Critical Race Theory at the Loudoun County School Board Meeting this week, calling it “the American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution.”

“I am very alarmed by what’s going on in our schools,” Xi Van Fleet said at the school board meeting. “You are now teaching and training our children to be social justice warriors, and to loathe our country, and our history.”

“Growing up in Mao’s China, all of this seems very familiar,” the mother continued. “The communist regime used the same critical theory to divide people. The only difference is they used class instead of race.”

Van Fleet said that during China’s cultural revolution, she recalled seeing “students and teachers turn against each other.”

“We changed school names to be politically correct. We were taught to denounce our heritage. The Red Guards destroyed anything that is not Communist — statues, books, and anything else,” she explained.

Van Fleet added that in communist China, they were also “encouraged to report on each other, just like the student Equity Ambassador Program, and the Bias Reporting System” — both of which the Loudoun school system is currently facing a lawsuit over.

“This is, indeed, the American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution,” Van Fleet affirmed. “Critical Race Theory has its roots in cultural Marxism. It should have no place in our schools.”

Mao Zedong is one of the most brutal communist rulers in human history, responsible for up to 45 million deaths — making his “Great Leap Forward” policy result in the biggest episode of mass murder ever recorded, reports the Washington Post.

Loudoun County Public Schools has been facing continuous backlash from concerned parents rallying to recall school board members pushing Critical Race Theory — an academic movement transpiring at schools across the country, teaching children that the U.S. is fundamentally racist, and they must view every social interaction and person in terms of race in order to be “antiracist.”

The political action committee Fight for Schools has also launched a recall effort against six Loudoun County School Board members, who were found to be part of a private Facebook group that created and shared a list of parents who opposed Critical Race Theory.

This week, a judge ordered the board to immediately reinstate a gym teacher who was suspended after he cited science and Christianity when opposing a policy that requires teachers to agree with children’s claim that they are members of the opposite sex.

School teachers from neighboring counties are also speaking out. On Tuesday, a Fairfax County school teacher slammed the Loudoun County School Board over Critical Race Theory, and encouraged students not to allow “anybody to tell you that you cannot accomplish anything because of your skin color, or to hate yourself because of your skin color.”

That same day, nearly 300 miles northeast of Loudoun County, a teacher at the prestigious Dwight-Englewood (D-E) prep school in Bergen County, New Jersey, resigned over what she called a “hostile culture of conformity and fear” created by Critical Race Theory.

A prominent black professor at Columbia University, John McWhorter, reacted to the move by praising the New Jersey school teacher, and called on parents to pull their kids from Dwight-Englewood.

