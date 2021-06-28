‘Right Wing Watch’ Blacklisted from YouTube for Hosting Right Wing Content

Right Wing Watch, a project dedicated to smearing conservatives and getting them blacklisted from social media, has been blacklisted by YouTube.

The blog is known for its hitpieces against conservative journalists and activists, attempting to smear them as far-right, fascist, white nationalist, or racist.

It is also known for pressuring companies like YouTube to deplatform its ideological opponents, and has been credited by left-wing media with getting Alex Jones and InfoWars removed from a number of social media platforms.

Right Wing Watch also runs cover for the violent Antifa movement, which has been denounced by U.S. government officials as a domestic terrorist ideology.

Officials in both the Trump administration and the Obama administration classified Antifa activity as domestic terrorism, as did FBI director Christopher Wray.

A Harvard-Harris poll conducted earlier this year found that 71 percent of registered voters agree that Antifa is a domestic terrorist group.

On Twitter, Right Wing Watch complained that “thousands” of its videos had been removed by the Google-owned platform, alleging it was being punished for its “efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists.”

“We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it.”

The account posted screenshots of emails from YouTube informing the far-left organization that its account had been removed.

Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it. pic.twitter.com/74Rfi31uQe — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2021

Right Wing Watch is funded by People for the American Way, a left-wing nonprofit whose past presidents have included Tony Podesta and whose board members include Hollywood actors Alec Baldwin and Seth McFarlane. People For the American Way has received funding from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

In 2018, the far-left online journal Salon praised Right Wing Watch editor-in-chief Jared Holt for “getting Alex Jones kicked off the internet.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.