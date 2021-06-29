Report: Apple Makes Employees Wear Body Cams to Catch Leakers

A recent report alleges that Apple is making certain employees wear police-grade body cameras in response to recent product leaks.

Front Page Tech reports that Apple is making some of its employees wear “police-grade” body cameras similar to the most popular model used by law enforcement, the Axon Body 2. In a response to regular leaks of the latest Apple products and updates, the company has taken this new step to ensure that trade secrets stay out of the hands of leakers.

The Silicon Valley giant reportedly began this new practice week ago, requiring specific Apple teams to wear the bodycams. Apple has taken a harsh stance against leakers in recent months, targeting users such as Kang on the popular Chinese Twitter alternative Weibo, and even concept artists who create mockups of what future Apple products could look like, such as Jermaine of Concept Creator.

While this is the first time that the full details of Apple’s dramatic efforts to prevent product leaks have been made public, reports of Apple cracking down on leaks have been reported for some time. In April of 2018, Bloomberg News reported on a leaked Apple memo sent to its employees warning them to stop leaking company information. Of course, that memo was also leaked.

Apple has yet to comment on the accusations from Front Page Tech. The company has previously warned Front Page Tech creator Jon Prosser for reporting on leaks, whether it will comment on the site’s latest revelation remains to be seen.

Read more at Front Page Tech here.

