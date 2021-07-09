Twitter Bows Down to India: Will ‘Fully Comply’ with Internet Regulations

Twitter says it will fully comply with tough new internet regulations implemented by India. The social media platform had been the last tech giant holding out against the laws, after Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, and others made the decision to comply.

The new Indian regulations require that tech companies take down unlawful content, much as they are required to do elsewhere, and appoint a “grievance officer” to hear complaints about content from users.

An Indian court directed Twitter to pledge on oath to respect India’s new rules, which the company did. Employees of the tech companies could potentially be jailed for failure to comply with the new laws.

Via CNBC:

In February, New Delhi announced sweeping reforms to that would hold social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and others more accountable to legal requests. They would be required to take down content the government deems “unlawful” while messaging service providers would be required to identify original posters of certain messages — but that could mean breaking end-to-end encryption promised to users. The regulation was introduced days after India rebuked Twitter in early February for not promptly complying with orders to take down certain content the government alleged were spreading misinformation about farmers protesting new agricultural reforms.

According to Bloomberg, the Indian government has accused western tech companies of infringing on its digital sovereignty, an increasingly popular accusation from foreign governments, that accuse western tech companies of being an arm of the United States.

