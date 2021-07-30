Brazilian Police: ‘Fortnite’ Streamer Raped Two Children

A Brazilian Fortnite streamer known online as RaulZito has reportedly been arrested by Brazilian authorities on charges that he sexually assaulted two minors.

Inven Global reports that the Brazilian Fortnite streamer Raulino de Oliveira Maciel, known online as RaulZito, has been accused of “vulnerable rape” (the rape of a vulnerable person) of two minors by Brazilian authorities. The victims are allegedly aged between 10 and 14. Authorities are investigating claims related to incidents between February and May of this year.

In case anyone's wondering. Yes, he's a woke male feminist trans-ally person. pic.twitter.com/xLFUrQjY9y — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 29, 2021

Maciel was arrested in Florianópolis on July 27 after authorities were unable to locate him at his home in Sao Paolo. The mothers of the alleged victims claim that Maciel targeted children from the performing arts sector by contacting them via social media and claiming to work with TV companies, offering the minors opportunities and potential work in the industry.

Reports from Brazilian media claim that initial allegations were made by one victim’s mother; the victim is reportedly a 12-year-old boy. The abuse allegedly took place between February and May of 2021 and prompted the second victim in the case to come forward.

Breitbart News’ translation of the Brazilian authorities’ statement reads:

According to the agents, the mother of a victim revealed that her son said he suffered abuses by the Youtuber, which occurred between February and May of this year. Another child, under 12 years of age, also said they were abused by the suspect. The cases occurred in Niteroi, Rio Metropolitan Area and in Sao Caetano do Sul, in Sao Paulo, The victims, aged between 10 and 14, are threater, film, and TV actors, with work completed and in process.

The Brazilian publication Tvefamos claims that there “were so many times [the abuse took place] that both [victims] do not know how to order chronologically how they occurred,” and there appears to be suggestions that there may be other victims that have yet to come forward.

SBT Games, a network that works alongside gaming and esports influencers, has severed ties with Maciel following the news. Maciel’s Twitch channel remains up at the time of writing, however. Maciel reportedly regularly boasted of playing with “young talents” online, and his YouTube channel description states that he works with “several child talents,” claiming to make “the content that you can put on the living room TV for everyone to see.”

Maciel had over 200,000 followers on Instagram at the time the story broke, with 118,000 followers on his Twitch channel, and 144,000 subscribers on YouTube.

