Poll: Majority of Gen Z Rejects ‘Cancel Culture’

By a wide margin, the next generation of Americans is widely opposed to “cancel culture,” or politically correct censorship and ostracization, even more so than members of the Boomer and Gen X generations, leaving Millennials as the only generation more likely to view cancel culture positively or neutrally than negatively.

That’s the result of a new poll from Morning Consult, which found that 55 percent of Gen Z respondents had a negative view of cancel culture, compared to 50 percent for Boomers, 46 percent for Gen X, and 36 percent for millennials.

Just eight percent of Gen Z said they view cancel culture favorably, compared to 19 percent of millennials. Younger members of Gen Z, aged 13-16, were the most likely to say they opposed cancel culture, with 59 percent stating their opposition.

Members of Gen Z were evenly split on the questions of socialism and critical race theory. The older cohort of Gen Z, aged 21-24, were relatively favorable towards socialism, with 31 percent giving a positive response compared to 20 percent who gave a negative response.

However, members of the 17-20 age cohort were opposed to it, 25 percent to 22 percent, and members of the 13-16 age cohort were evenly split, 25 percent positive and 24 percent negative.

Gen Z is also evenly split on Critical Race Theory, 22 percent viewing it positively and 19 percent viewing it negatively, with the 13-16 age cohort most likely to view it negatively.

However, aside from the question of cancel culture, where most of Gen Z seems to have made up its mind, the poll indicates that the political viewpoints of Gen Z are largely still up for grabs. By a wide margin, the most common opinion on both socialism and critical race theory was “neutral” or “don’t know.”

The next five years will likely be pivotal in shaping the next generation’s views on these matters, and much will depend on conservatives being able to access and spread their message through information channels favored by Gen Z, such as Twitch, Snapchat, YouTube, and TikTok.

