Elon Musk Deletes Jokes About Naming University ‘T.I.T.S.’ After Backlash

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently deleted a joke posted to Twitter proposing the name of a Texas university after being accused of sexism. Musk claimed that he would name his university the “Texas Institute of Technology & Science,” or T.I.T.S. for short. Musk claimed that the school would have “epic merch” and would be “universally admired.”

The Byte reports that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted a suggestion for the name of a new Texas university that the billionaire would like to open. Musk joked that he would create a new school named the “Texas Institute of Technology & Science,” or T.I.T.S for short. Musk claimed that the school would have “epic merch” and would be “universally admired.” Although Musk was obviously joking, some corporate media organizations reported the university as a real idea.

Following the tweet, Musk received backlash with many users claiming that the joke was sexist and misogynistic. Dr Zoë Ayres tweeted that Musk’s comment “made her skin crawl,” writing: “I was trying to put my finger on why this makes my skin crawl. Perhaps it’s because it’s by one of the most powerful men in the world. Perhaps it’s due to how rife sexual harassment is in academia. Perhaps it’s because if I’m bothered by it, it’ll be met with ‘it’s just a joke.'”

Another user posted a screenshot of another of Musk’s since-deleted tweet in which he stated that “D’s get degrees,” referring to his university’s preference for busty women.

Now deleted, but only D cups need apply pic.twitter.com/40NBcDTonb — Stock Joker (@StockJoke) October 30, 2021

Musk’s tweets are now deleted, whether that was the result of the backlash from his followers, the billionaire’s better judgment, or handlers insisting they be removed remains unknown.

In another deleted tweet, Musk stated “Used to be that u only had 140 characters to dig ur own grave.”

Read more at the Byte here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com