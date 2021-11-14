Durham U. Denies Teaching Students How to Be Prostitutes: Says It Only Offers ‘Support’ and ‘Advice’ on ‘Sex Work’

Durham University in Durham, England, denies that it is teaching its students how to be prostitutes, saying that it is only offering them “support” and “advice” on engaging in “sex work.”

The university clarified that it only supports existing “sex workers,” and is not in the business of creating new ones, according to a statement released after Breitbart News reported the school is offering students online lessons on how to stay safe while working as a prostitute.

Following widespread coverage of the university’s controversial education choices, the school felt the need to release a statement claiming it is “extremely disappointed by the way the intentions for, and content of, this session have been misinterpreted.”

“Durham University is a safe place to live, work and study,” a Durham spokesperson insisted in a statement. “As a responsible University, we strive to ensure that students who may be vulnerable or at risk are protected and have access to the support to which they are entitled.”

The university went on to explain that it brought in a session from the external “Students Involved in the Adult Sex Industry,” because the school had received requests “from a small number of concerned students” over the years.

“This is not unique to Durham University, and engagement in sex work, which includes online activities, is a feature within the HE sector across the UK,” the spokesperson added.

“The session was developed and is delivered by external trainers who are experts in delivering support to those engaged in sex work,” the spokesperson explained.

The statement continued:

The decision to provide this support was made following consultation with student representatives, members of the University’s Sexual Misconduct and Violence Operations Group, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Unit, Counselling and Mental Health Service and safeguarding representatives. We are emphatically not seeking to encourage sex work but we are seeking to provide support to our students. We don’t judge, we listen, support and give practical help. We run many courses for students and staff on topics from mental health and wellbeing to drug and alcohol awareness.

“The intent here is to ensure that social stigma does not prevent students who might be vulnerable or at risk from accessing the support they need and to which they are entitled,” the Durham University spokesperson continued.

“Staff and students took part in a one hour session to understand the challenges and obstacles that students involved in sex work might struggle to overcome when wishing to seek support,” the spokesperson added.

The university explained that such sessions teach staff and students “how those stigmas can be overcome to ensure that any affected student can receive appropriate support and feel comfortable in requesting it.”

“We make no apologies for working to ensure that Durham is a safe environment for all of our students and staff,” the spokesperson concluded.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.