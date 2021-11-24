600 Google Employees Ask Company to End Vaccine Mandate

At least 600 employees of Google have sent a letter to the company’s management requesting that the tech giant ends its vaccine mandate for employees, according to reports.

This follows Google’s order to employees to upload their vaccine status to its internal systems by December 3, regardless of whether they plan to go into the company’s offices or work remotely.

The letter urges fellow Google employees to “oppose the mandate as a matter of principle.”

President Joe Biden introduced a mandate requiring all companies with more than 100 employees to vaccinate or introduce regular coronavirus testing for employees by January 4, 2022. However, the Fifth Circuit blocked the Biden mandate in November, a decision that was upheld by a federal appeals court later in the month.

Nevertheless, Google has pressed ahead with its decision, which is now generating resistance from hundreds of the tech giant’s employees.

Via the Daily Mail:

‘I believe that [CEO] Sundar’s Vaccine Mandate is deeply flawed,’ the manifesto says, describing executives’ leadership as ‘coercive’ and ‘the antithesis of inclusion.’ … The manifesto insists that the policy ‘publicly and possibly embarrassingly exposes’ employees’ private choices. ‘Such Googlers may never feel comfortable expressing their true sentiments about a company health policy and other, unrelated sensitive topics. This results in silenced perspective and exacerbates the internal ideological “echo chamber” which folks both inside and outside of Google have observed for years,’ the authors wrote.

While Google is known for its ultra-progressive employees, including Critical Race Theory promoter Meredith Whittaker, who was recently hired by the Federal Trade Commission, there are also many conservatives and non-progressives at the company. Many of these employees came forward to protest the company’s political intolerance as the company lurched to the left following the 2016 election of Donald Trump.

