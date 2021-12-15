OSHA Launching Investigation of Apple over Treatment of Whistleblower

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is reportedly launching an investigation into tech giant Apple. The agency’s investigation is based on a complaint filed by whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik, who says she filed the complaint “to ensure Apple knows they cannot get away with retaliating against me for exercising my federally and state-protected rights.”

Business Insider reports that OSHA is investigating Apple. The probe was first reported by the Financial Times after it viewed a letter sent to company whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik by the Department of Labor.

OSHA told the New York Times that the investigation will be conducted by OSHA’s whistleblower protection program. The investigation will reportedly focus on whether the Masters of the Universe retaliated against Gjøvik.

Gjøvik told the Times that she filed a complaint against Tim Cook’s iPhone giant “to ensure Apple knows they cannot get away with retaliating against me for exercising my federally and state-protected rights.”

Gjøvik previously claimed that she was fired from Apple after filing labor complaints and publicly criticized the firm over issues including harassment. Gjøvik also raised concerns about potentially toxic chemicals in the Apple office building where she worked.

Apple said in a statement that it was “deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive, inclusive workplace.” Gjøvik is not the first Apple employee to accuse the company of retaliation.

Former Apple engineer Cher Scarlett, who left the firm in November, was one of the lead organizers behind the #AppleToo movement which protested various employee grievances against the woke tech giant. Scarlett filed a complaint against Apple with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) alleging that the company suppressed workers’ organizing efforts and interfered with surveys relating to gender pay equity.

