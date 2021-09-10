Apple Fires Woman Who Alleged Workplace Discrimination Claiming She Leaked Secrets

Tech giant Apple has reportedly fired senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik for allegedly leaking confidential company information. Gjøvik had previously gone public with allegations of workplace discrimination against the woke Silicon Valley giant.

The Verge reports that tech giant Apple has fired senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik, claiming that Gjøvik violated company rules related to the leaking of confidential information. Breitbart News has previously reported on Gjøvik’s complaints related to Apple’s workplace. In August, Gjøvik was placed on leave following her tweets alleging discrimination from fellow employees and managers.

Gjøvik claims that she spoke to Apple about a culture of sexism and a hostile work environment over the course of months. A report from the Verge noted that Apple had closed a previous investigation into Gjøvik’s claims, seemingly without taking any action. Gjøvik alleged that following her first complaints of sexism at the firm, Apple suggested that she request “disability accommodations” in an effort to address her issues.

If you missed it a couple weeks ago, the medical release forms Apple sends us for requesting accommodations are a problem in themselves…https://t.co/HoEBf1PnDd — Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) July 30, 2021

She was then placed on “indefinite paid administrative leave.” An Apple spokesperson commented on the situation at the time stating: “We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace. We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised and, out of respect for the privacy of any individuals involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters.”

Now, Gjøvik appears to have been fired by the tech giant. Gjøvik said in a statement: “When I began raising workplace safety concerns in March, and nearly immediately faced retaliation and intimidation, I started preparing myself for something exactly like this to happen. I’m disappointed that a company I have loved since I was a little girl would treat their employees this way.”

Gjøvik claimed in a tweet that Apple’s employee relations team contacted her saying that the company was investigating a sensitive intellectual property matter and wanted to speak to her. Gjøvik noted that she wanted to keep all communication with Apple in writing and did not want to speak in person and would be forwarding the email she received to the NLRB where she recently filed a charge.

Any bets if I get a literal knock on my physical door from #Apple today? pic.twitter.com/oFqw4VFaGi — Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) September 9, 2021

Apple’s employee relations representative responded that as Gjøvik chose not to participate in an in-person discussion, Apple would be moving forward with the information they had and due to the “seriousness of these allegations,” suspended her access to Apple systems.

Hours later, Gjøvik received an email informing her that her employment at Apple was being terminated. An Apple spokesperson told The Verge: “We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace. We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised and, out of respect for the privacy of any individuals involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters.”

