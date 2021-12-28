Apple Closes All New York City Retail Stores over Coronavirus Fears

Tech giant Apple has reportedly closed all 16 of its stores in New York City amid rising coronavirus cases in the city.

The Hill reports that tech giant Apple has closed all 16 of its New York stores as the city sees a rise in coronavirus cases. Customers will still be able to place online orders and pick up items from Apple stores, but retail browsing and shopping will not be permitted.

Apple has also shut down stores in Los Angeles, Washington DC, Ohio, Texas, Georgia, and Florida, presumably for the same reason. As of Monday, New York City had a seven-day average of 14,025 daily coronavirus cases, a large increase from its previous 28-day average of 6,786.

Apple announced earlier this month that it was delaying its plans to bring workers back into its offices as it had planned in February. “We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust our health measures to support the wellbeing of customers and employees,” Apple said in a statement at the time. “We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.”

Apple attempted to return employees to its offices in June and September but each time the move was delayed by coronavirus concerns. Apple currently has not set a date for its employees’ return to offices or the reopening of its retail stores.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com