NYU Marketing Prof Blasts Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook’s Metaverse Is a ‘Giant Flaming Bag of Sh*t’

In a recent interview, well-known NYU marketing professor Scott Galloway took aim at Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg, calling the company’s “Metaverse” concept a “giant flaming bag of shit.”

Futurism reports that on a recent episode of Vox’s Pivot podcast, renowned NYU marketing professor Scott Galloway discussed the future of Facebook (now Meta) and the company’s planned “Metaverse” digital universe.

In the interview, Galloway called Zuckerberg a “visionary” who he believes is attempting to pivot the sinking ship that is Facebook, which is suffering from multiple controversies, scandals, and is losing active users for the first time ever.

But despite Zuckerberg’s attempts to change the company’s path, Galloway doesn’t believe that the company is going in the right direction. Galloway commented during the podcast: “If he pulls it off, it’ll be one of the most impressive feats in — not even corporate renewal — but vision around maintaining growth.”

But Galloway is not optimistic: “I don’t think they’re going to. I think this thing is already a giant flaming bag of shit.”

Galloway stated that one of the biggest issues for Zuckerberg is that the company’s Quest VR headset is still too clunky and awkward to convince users to adapt to the metaverse.

“The people in this universe are not impressed with the universe he envisions, and specifically the portal,” Galloway said. “One of my predictions in November of 2021… was that the biggest failure in tech-product history might be the Oculus.”

Facebook is making a big bet on the release of a new Quest headset later this year, which Zuckerberg believes will convince the average users to ditch their smartphone in exchange for VR goggles and a digital universe.

Read more at Futurism here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com