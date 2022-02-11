Ministry of Truth: Apple Makes It Harder for Ex-Employees to Get Jobs by Erasing Their Job Title

Former Apple employees are alleging that once they left the company, their position at the firm was retroactively updated to “associate,” making it harder for former workers to accurately describe their roles when applying for new jobs. One former employee claims a job verification service was unable to verify her title at Apple, resulting in a lost job opportunity.

AppleInsider reports that former Apple employee and organizer of the #AppleToo movement Cher Scarlett claims that she failed to secure a new job due to Apple changing all ex-employees’ job titles, which meant that her resume did not align with Apple’s records.

Scarlett was a founder of the #AppleToo movement before she left the company. Since her departure, Scarlett has battled Apple’s attempts to have her sign a non-disclosure agreement and has revealed many business practices of the company.

The Washington Post notes that once an employee leaves Apple, the company revises the public record of their job title, listing them as an “associate,” regardless of if they were a senior software engineer or a janitor. Apple has not specifically stated why it does this, but some theorize it could be an attempt to make it harder to determine patterns if certain related groups leave simultaneously. For example, if Apple’s entire vehicle tech division were to depart the company, it could be assumed the company might be canceling its plans to make its own car.

However, the move by Apple does appear to be having a negative effect on former employees. Scarlett alleges that a job verifications service was unable to verify her resume due to the difference between her stated former job position and Apple’s updated record. The verification was delayed a week and as a result, Scarlett lost out on the job.

An Apple spokesperson told the Washington Post that the firm has changed job titles to associate “for years.”

“We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace,” the spokesperson told the publication. “We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised and, out of respect for the privacy of any individuals involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters.”

