AppleToo: Apple Employees Are Turning on Their Own Woke Company

A number of Apple workers have announced a new campaign to improve working conditions at the tech giant, claiming that employees suffer from issues including, racism, sexism, discrimination, and intimidation. The employees are gathering stories about the woke tech giant on social media using the hashtag #AppleToo.

Motherboard reports that a number of Apple employees have formed a group that is calling for improved working conditions at the tech giant. This week, a Twitter account called Apple Workers was launched which aimed to gather stories from Apple employees about workplaces issues including “persistent patterns of racism, sexism, inequity, discrimination, intimidation, suppression, coercion, abuse, unfair punishment, and unchecked privilege.”

The group also launched a website that includes the campaign’s announcement and a link for workers to join it. The announcement states: “We’ve exhausted all internal avenues. We’ve talked with our leadership. We’ve gone to the People team. We’ve escalated through Business Conduct. Nothing has changed. It’s time to Think Different.” Social media posts on the issue are tagged #AppleToo.

Apple workers are coming together to talk openly about issues we want addressed in our workplace. Discrimination, harassment, and retaliation happen at #AppleToo. If you work or worked for Apple, or a third party, connect with us at https://t.co/sQMQ22Thvf. — Apple Workers #AppleToo (@AppleLaborers) August 23, 2021

The announcement added: “Connect with us to share your own experience, stay informed, or unite in solidarity with other current or former Apple workers. United, we can collaborate to iterate a healthier workplace. We are working together to craft a statement on our behalf, reflecting our stories and an outline of changes we expect to see Apple make.”

The campaign website also links to a “Wage Transparency Survey,” which is led by an Apple employee called Cher Scarlett who has previously organized an internal survey at Apple to determine if there are wage gaps within the company. Scarlett wrote on Twitter: “Apple colleagues of all types – we are gathering in solidarity to push Apple to change internally.”

Apple colleagues of all types – we are gathering in solidarity to push Apple to change internally. Connect with us in Discord and at https://t.co/WLcrXoriwQ. https://t.co/cEmBkBYkrD — Cher Scarlett #AppleToo (@cherthedev) August 23, 2021

Motherboard writes:

The Apple employees are organizing in part on Discord channel, according to the person who runs the channel, who goes by Fudge. The person described themselves as a former ​​Apple Authorized Service Providers employee, and asked to remain anonymous. “I’m just lending my platform as a helping hand towards that account’s cause,” Fudge told Motherboard in an online chat. “The purpose of it is exactly what it says on the main page; to be able to aggregate anonymous stories of abuse, misconduct, and other forms of problematic behaviors within Apple as a means to try and bring about some overall positive change for everyone else.” Fudge said that the Discord channel has around 200 current and former employees.

Apple isn’t the first woke tech giant to face such charges from its own employees. In 2018, Google employees staged a massive protest against the company over perceived sexism.

