Censor-Happy Reddit Bans Links to Russian State Media

Reddit, the self-proclaimed “front page of the internet” known for its rampant censorship, has banned users from posting links to Russian state media outlets like Russia Today and Sputnik.

Variety reports that Reddit has banned users from linking to Russian-state media outlets such as Russia Today and Sputnik as the country’s invasion of Ukraine continues. Reddit commented on the decision in a statement, saying:

While many communities on Reddit already prohibited links to Russian state media outlets like RT, Sputnik, and their foreign-language affiliates, we have made such restrictions universal across the site in all geographies

Reddit also stated that it will “continue not to accept advertisements that target Russia or originate from any Russia-based entity, government or private.” The website also stated that it is currently assisting all affected employees in Ukraine by providing advanced income payments, housing allowances, and providing support for their relocation.

In another blog post, Reddit stated: “The conflict in Ukraine has been shocking and upsetting. Recognizing that this is first and foremost a human tragedy, we have been working to ensure that those in our community and colleagues who are impacted by these events have the support that they need during this difficult time.”

A wave of tech giants have taken action against Russian state media, with multiple platforms banning Russian media across the EU. Facebook (including Instagram), YouTube, and TikTok have completely banned Russian media outlets throughout the European Union.

Breitbart News recently reported that Apple has halted the sale of its products in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Apple does not have any official stores in Russia but ships its products to the country through its online stores and via third-party retail stores in the country.

Reddit has always been quick to ban certain content, especially content that it believes is politically charged. Breitbart News reported in 2020 that the website had blacklisted the pro-Donald Trump community /r/The_Donald on the platform. In 2021, the website’s former CEO Ellen Pao gave an insight into the company’s thinking, stating that “deplatforming works,” and calling for further censorship.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com