Patreon Blacklists BlazeTV Host Sydney Watson for ‘Hate Speech’

Sydney Watson, co-host of You Are Here on the conservative streaming service BlazeTV, was banned from Patreon earlier this week, the second major conservative blacklisted by the funding platform on the same day.

Watson said she had never posted any content on Patreon, and yet was still banned for alleged acts of “hate speech.” The far-left funding platform, which has banned numerous other conservative figures, did not specify what Watson had said that constituted “hate speech.”

I never actually post anything on Patreon itself, which means they're banning me purely based on what I've said on other platforms. And even then, reading through their guidelines, I haven't done a single thing listed. 😂 — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) March 22, 2022

“I never actually post anything on Patreon itself, which means they’re banning me purely based on what I’ve said on other platforms,” said Watson. “And even then, reading through their guidelines, I haven’t done a single thing listed.”

Last thing about this Patreon saga – I can't access my account. Have no way to directly tell people I've been PERMANENTLY banned. But I'm still getting correspondence from the platform that people are changing their donations etc. Wtf is going on here? pic.twitter.com/tMeNu8Yqf8 — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) March 24, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Watson noted that she was still receiving emails informing her of Patreon donations, despite the fact that her account is permanently banned.

“I can’t access my account. Have no way to directly tell people I’ve been PERMANENTLY banned. But I’m still getting correspondence from the platform that people are changing their donations etc. Wtf is going on here?”

The BlazeTV host’s ban came on the same day as the ban of Josh Lekach, host of Wrong Opinion, an independent conservative podcast that has featured a number of prominent Republican guests including congressional candidate Joe Kent and former Trump administration members Peter Navarro and (ret) Gen. Michael Flynn.

The message received by Watson is identical to the one received by Lekach: a permanent ban justified by unspecified incidents of “hate speech.” Such bans have become common across all leftist-run platforms.

WE ARE GOING TO RELEASE CREATOR MEMBERSHIPS LIKE PATREON BUT TAKE ZERO CUT CREATORS WILL KEEP 100% minus payment processor fees watch this space — odysee (@OdyseeTeam) March 11, 2022

Patreon began purging conservative creators several years ago, contributing to the growth of alternative funding platforms including SubscribeStar, Locals, and GiveSendGo.

Odysee, a free speech-friendly YouTube alternative, has also announced an upcoming paid subscription feature for creators and fans. Unlike Pareon, Odysee says it will not take a cut of creators’ profits.

