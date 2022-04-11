Twitter Blacklists Juanita Broaddrick over Coronavirus Vaccine Tweet

Juanita Broaddrick, the former nursing administrator who accused former President Bill Clinton of rape, has been banned from Twitter after tweeting about the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. Although Elon Musk has made news by becoming Twitter’s largest shareholder, it is clear that censorship still runs amok on the platform.

Fox News reports that Juanita Broaddrick has been banned from Twitter after she recently tweeted about the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines. Broaddrick made headlines following her accusations of rape against former President Bill Clinton, and has emerged as a popular conservative on the platform in recent years.

Twitter told Fox News that the company locker her account for “violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.” The company stated that the original tweet that resulted in the ban challenged the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines and suggested that the pharmaceutical companies profited because of them. The tweet further claimed that the vaccines “alter DNA.”

In a tweet posted on April 9, Broaddrick stated: “When will this vaccine crap be over? Big Pharma has profited enough for the next hundred years. Stop pushing vaccines that don’t work and alter DNA.”

Twitter suggested in its statement that if Broaddrick deleted the tweet, she may regain access to her account. “We understand that during times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Under this policy, we require the removal of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information,” Twitter said.

Twitter warned Broaddrick that continually violating site rules could result in the “permanent suspension” of the account.

