Media Research Center: Big Tech Has Censored Biden Criticism More Than 600 Times

Data released by media bias watchdog Media Research Center (MRC) has found that Big Tech companies including Twitter and Facebook have censored criticism of Joe Biden 646 times from the start of the 2020 presidential election cycle to today.

The data was gathered through MRC’s CensorTrack database, which tracks censorship of prominent political voices by leading Silicon Valley platforms.

Via the Media Research Center:

Big Tech’s campaign to protect President Joe Biden and his agenda has continued unabated. The Media Research Center found more than 640 examples of bans, deleted content and other speech restrictions placed on those who criticized Biden on social media over the past two years. This included 140 cases of Big Tech censoring people over the New York Post’s bombshell Hunter Biden story in late 2020. MRC Free Speech America tallied 646 cases in its CensorTrack database of pro-Biden censorship between March 10, 2020, and March 10, 2022. The tally included cases from Biden’s presidential candidacy to the present day. The worst cases of censorship involved platforms targeting anyone who dared to speak about any subject related to the New York Post bombshell Hunter Biden story. The Post investigated Hunter Biden and the Biden family’s allegedly corrupt foreign business dealings. Big Tech’s cancellation of that story helped shift the 2020 election in Biden’s favor. Twitter locked the Post’s account for 17 days. In addition, Twitter slapped a “warning label” on the GOP House Judiciary Committee’s website for linking to the Post story.

A poll previously by the MRC found that Big Tech censorship of the Hunter Biden story probably cost Trump the election, with a large number of responders saying they would have voted differently had they known about the story.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.