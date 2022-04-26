Free Speech Failure Jack Dorsey: ‘Elon Is the Singular Solution I Trust’ for Future of Twitter

Former Twitter CEO and free speech failure Jack Dorsey has praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform, calling him the “singular solution I trust” for the future of the company.

The Verge reports that former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has begun discussing his opinion on Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the firm, expressing his approval for the deal. Dorsey tweeted a link to the Radiohead song Everything in its Right Place seemingly in reference to Musk’s takeover.

Dorsey went on to discuss his feelings about Twitter and its future, referring to the platform as the “closest thing we have to a global consciousness,” and reiterated his dedication to the “idea and service” of Twitter.

Dorsey went on to say that he’s happy to see Twitter taken back from the control of shareholders and Wall Street, stating: “Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.”

The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Dorsey referred to Musk “singular solution I trust,” to right the course of the platform and “extend the light of consciousness.”

Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

While these are admirable goals, they do appear to be at odds with how Dorse ran the company for many years. Breitbart News reporter Allum Bokhari previously outlined some of Dorsey’s actions as CEO of Twitter:

So it is with Jack Dorsey, the man who presided over the entirety of Twitter’s transformation from a free speech platform to an instrument of information control. Dorsey — the friend of Black Lives Matter pioneer DeRay Mckesson, who marched on the streets of Ferguson with the movement that riots, loots, and burns the property of innocent Americans. Dorsey, who did nothing to stop the suppression of the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden (an act that probably cost Trump the election). Dorsey, who did nothing to overturn the internationally condemned ban of a sitting United States president. In fact, he defended censoring Trump and he defended censoring former Breitbart News technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos. All it takes is a few snarky posts in the mentions of a CNN reporter, and, for some on the right, all is forgiven! … It’s true that Jack Dorsey wasn’t the driving force behind censorship at Twitter. As former employees of the platform have told this reporter, that came from the Orwellian Trust & Safety department. Many sources close to Dorsey have long said that he opposed some of the worst impulses of Twitter’s censorship department. Well, whether he opposed them or not, he was clearly a massive failure.

Read more at the Verge here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com