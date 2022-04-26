Tucker Carlson, Mark Levin Return to Twitter Following Musk Buyout

Multiple popular conservative figures including Tucker Carlson and Mark Levin have returned to Twitter following the announcement that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a deal worth $44 billion to purchase the platform.

Fox Business reports that Tucker Carlson, Mark Levin, and other conservative figures have returned to Twiter in the wake of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of the company. Carlson was suspended from Twitter previously for supporting tweets from the satirical news website the Babylon Bee.

Twitter alleged that the Babylon Bee’s content violated its rules relating to “hateful conduct” after the site published a satirical article naming U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine — who is transgender and born Richard Levine — the “Man of the Year” for 2022.

The Babylon Bee was locked out of its account for the violation, with company CEO Seth Dillon told on March 20th by Twitter that the account was no longer accessible due to a tweet linking to the “Man of the Year” article.

I just received this notice that we’ve been locked out of our account for “hateful conduct.” pic.twitter.com/udMriKcDr6 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 20, 2022

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was also suspended from the platform for endorsing the Babylon Bee’s tweet and another from Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kik in which he stated that Levine had lived “54 years of his life as a man.”

Carlson posted screenshots of both tweets, stating: “But wait. Both these tweets are true,” and appeared to be suspended as a result. Carlson has since returned to the platform, simply stating: “We’re back.”

We’re back. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 25, 2022

Fox News host Mark Levin who voluntarily left Twitter also announced his return to the platform:

Thanks to new ownership, I’ve decided to come back! 😊 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 25, 2022

Read more at Fox News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com