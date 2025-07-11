President Donald Trump directed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem and border czar Tom Homan to instruct ICE and DHS agents to arrest rioters throwing objects at their vehicles.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump explained that he “never” wanted to “see a car carrying a Law Enforcement Officer attacked again.” Trump explained that as he was on his way back to Washington, DC, from Texas, he “watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

“I am on my way back from Texas, and watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE Officers while they were moving down a roadway in their car and/or official vehicle,” Trump said. “Tremendous damage was done to these brand new vehicles. I know for a fact that these Officers are having a hard time with allowing this to happen in that it shows such total disrespect for LAW AND ORDER.”

Trump added that Noem and Homan were being directed “to instruct all ICE, Homeland Security, or any other Law Enforcement Officer who is on the receiving end of thrown rocks, bricks, or any other forms of assault, to stop their car, and arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary to do so.”

“I am giving Total Authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public,” Trump continued. “I never wanted to see a car carrying a Law Enforcement Officer attacked again! AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, protesters involved in the Los Angeles riots were seen hurling rocks and other objects at U.S. Border Patrol vehicles and other law enforcement officials.

Rioters in Portland have also previously been seen as having assaulted law enforcement officials with fireworks and explosives.

Breitbart News’s Bob Price reported that a Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable had arrested a 22-year-old man who reportedly “attempted to interfere with” an ICE workplace operation, and who reportedly caused “damage to one of the vehicles.”