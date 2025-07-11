The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has opened a child labor trafficking investigation into two marijuana farms after agents found 10 migrant children during a raid that saw almost 200 illegal aliens arrested.

On July 10, ICE agents raided two marijuana farms in Carpinteria and Camarillo in the sanctuary state of California. While arresting almost 200 illegal aliens in the operation, agents also found at least 10 migrant children whom officials say may have been trafficked into forced labor.

During the raid, ICE agents faced more than 500 rioters who sought to disrupt the operation, leading to criminal charges against four American citizens. While some rioters damaged ICE property, one rioter was caught on camera firing a gun at agents.

As Breitbart News reported, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the rioter who fired at ICE agents.

“At the California marijuana facilities, ICE and [Customs and Border Protection] law enforcement rescued at least 10 migrant children from what looks like exploitation, forced child labor, and potentially human trafficking or smuggling. Our law enforcement also arrested nearly 200 illegal aliens,” Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

During the operation, a violent agitator fired a gun at our brave officers. While ICE and CBP officers are being assaulted by rioters and dodging bullets to save children, Sanctuary politicians are demonizing ICE and CBP. We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who assaults or doxes federal law enforcement. [Emphasis added]

In response to the ICE raid, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called President Donald Trump “the real scum.”

Meanwhile, federal officials are investigating the marijuana farms for illegal hiring and child labor trafficking.

