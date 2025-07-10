The Houston pediatrician who lost her job over a social media post blaming MAGA Texans for the deadly floods is apologizing.

Dr. Christina B. Propst, now an ex-employee of Blue Fish Pediatrics, recently issued a public statement over the comments she made about the tragedy, Click2Houston.com reported on Wednesday.

The medical professional got a lot of backlash for the initial post that some called “vile” and which was shared under her Facebook name, Chris Tina, per Breitbart News.

It read, “May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.”

Her comments came as the Central Texas community is still reeling from the massive loss of life due to the floods that swept through the area on the Fourth of July. Many adults and children tragically lost their lives as a result.

On Sunday, Blue Fish announced the pediatrician was no longer one of its employees.

In her apology shared by Click2Houston.com, Propst said:

I speak to you as a mother, a neighbor, a pediatrician, and a human being who is deeply sorry. I take full responsibility for a social media comment I made before we knew that so many precious lives were lost to the terrible tragedy in Central Texas. I understand my comment caused immense pain to those suffering indescribable grief and for that I am truly sorry. I would like to make clear that my regrettable comment was in no way a response to the tragic loss of human life. But the words written were mine and regardless of how they are being presented, that is a fact that I deeply regret. I want to apologize to each and every individual suffering through terrible loss in this difficult time. As news of heartbreaking fatalities became clear I immediately removed my thoughtless comment, as it does not reflect the depth of my compassion or the respect I have for each and every human life. Unfortunately, my online comment is now being shared with the false impression that I made it after the devastating loss of life was known. I did not. But again, the comment was mine and mine alone. Even in these divisive times, some things are and should remain sacred. Human life is sacred. The well-being of children is sacred. Politics and party affiliation should never affect the judgment or actions of any medical provider and have never affected mine. Anyone who has sat in my office, cried on my shoulder in moments of loss, afforded me the privilege of helping their child grow, or trusted me with their child’s life knows that I am tirelessly committed to children’s medical care and would never be so callous as to make such a remark about lives cut so terribly short. I did not choose my words with the sensitivity the moment required, or with any awareness of the heartbreaking loss that would later become clear to all of us. My comment came from a place of frustration — born of my belief that our communities, first responders, healthcare system, early-warning systems and disaster infrastructure need more and better support and funding to help prevent and respond to tragedies such as this. But my poor choice of words has been perceived as a response to this tragedy, and for that I am deeply sorry. I respectfully ask that no responsibility or harassment be directed toward my former employer. They are kind, hard-working, dedicated pediatricians who had no role in this whatsoever. Perhaps my biggest regret is that my words are now serving as a distraction from our shared responsibility to heal the pain and suffering of those whose lives have been forever changed by unspeakable loss, and to take every step to ensure such a disaster never occurs again. One thing on which we can all agree: The heart of every Texan breaks for each and every family shattered by this tragedy. I pray that those who are suffering find peace and comfort in the difficult days ahead and commit myself to helping the entire community heal and recover. Moving forward, I will do my very best to listen, learn, grow and serve my community as I have always done. Because that is really who I am. With deep regret, Christina Propst, MD July 8, 2025.

However, many social media users were not convinced of the pediatrician’s sincerity.

“That’s the most heartless apology I’ve ever heard,” one person wrote, while another said, “No she meant what she said, I will never believe that she is sincere. There were already reports a deaths when she made it. She shouldn’t be allowed to practice ever again.”

Fox 7 reported Wednesday the death toll due to the floods was over 100 and there were 170 people still missing.