L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Promises Cash for Illegals Amid ICE Enforcement

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass promised that illegal aliens would receive cash payments as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have continued conducting raids and enforcing the nation’s immigration laws.

On Friday, Bass explained that illegal migrants would receive a “couple hundred” dollars on cash cards, adding that the “money will not come from city coffers but from philanthropic partners,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Per the outlet, the cash cards “should be available in about a week,” and will be given out “by immigrants rights groups such as the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.”

“The city will coordinate between philanthropists and organizations distributing the cards, according to the mayor’s office,” the Times said.

Bass explained that there were illegal migrants “who don’t want to leave their homes,” and are “not going to work.”

Bass’s announcement was made during a press conference regarding an executive order she signed “directing all city departments to ‘bolster protocols’ and training on how to comply with the city’s sanctuary policy,” according to the outlet.

The announcement from Bass comes after she announced on July 8 that the city would be “joining a private class action civil lawsuit” over ICE raids conducted by President Donald Trump’s administration.