Trump Torches Musk: Elon Wants to Join GOP Because of Issues with ‘Probably Illegal Purchase’ of ‘Fake Twitter’

Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent statement that he would begin voting Republican, former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to give him both barrels. Trump posted to his platform that Musk’s change of heart is likely due to “all of his problems with a probably illegal purchase of a crummy phony account loaded company, Fake Twitter.”

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his plans to align himself with the Republican party, stating that Democrats have become a part of division and hatred. In a tweet, Musk stated: “In the past, I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Musk revealed that he had mostly voted Democrat in the past but now vows to vote Republican. “The reality is that Twitter at this point, you know, has a very far left bias,” Musk said. “I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican nor Democrat.”

Musk added: “I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically — I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election I will.”

Former President Donald Trump commented on Musk’s announcement in a post to his new social media platform Truth Social.

“Gee, Elon Musk never told me that until now he only voted for Democrats,” the former President stated. “Actually, it was quite the contrary, but now it seems, with all of his problems with a probably illegal purchase of a crummy phony account loaded company, Fake Twitter, he wants to be a Republican because the Dems are “a Party of hate.” I could have told him that a long time ago, but actually they are a Party of sickness, greed, corruption & absolutely horrible policy. Good luck Elon, have fun!!!”

Musk has previously mocked Truth Social, suggesting an alternative name for the platform.

Should be called Trumpet instead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

President Trump previously commented on whether or not he would return to Twitter when speaking Fox News, stating: “I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com