Tech billionaire Elon Musk voiced his frustration with the Democrat Party’s ongoing flirtation with narrow-minded wokeness and vowed Wednesday to vote Republican.

In a tweet that set the internet ablaze, Musk said that Democrats have transformed from being the party of kindness into a party of division and hatred.

“In the past, I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold,” he tweeted.

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Musk’s repudiation of what Democrats have become follows an interview with Business Insider in which he vowed to vote Republican.

“The reality is that Twitter at this point, you know, has a very far left bias,” Musk said. “I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican nor Democrat.”

“I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically — I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear,” the SpaceX CEO continued. “Now this election I will.”

Musk did not specify if he will vote Republican in the mid-term election or in the 2024 presidential election. In the same interview, he touted the importance of free speech as when “someone you don’t like is saying something you don’t like.”

“I mean, I get trashed by the media all the time,” Musk said. “That’s fine. I don’t care, good. Do it twice as much, I couldn’t care less.”

“But it’s indicative of the fact that, even though I have a lot of resources, I do not actually have the ability to stop the media from trashing me — and that’s a good thing,” he added.

Needless to say, Musk’s attack against the Democrat Party as a force of hate and division sparked severe backlash from his most fierce haters.

Remember when I said that giving one man total control of a global communications platform might not be great for democracy? Well, that man just explicitly expressed his political bias. Everything's fine!https://t.co/B6nFzAwQjm — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) May 18, 2022

you certainly are the fool for thinking they aren't both full of division & hate, that's what politics have turned into, and *that's* what you're binding to? disappointing. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 19, 2022