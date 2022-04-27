‘Terrible Name:’ Elon Musk Mocks Donald Trump’s Truth Social

Elon Musk took to Twitter, the platform he will soon own, to mock Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social. Musk tweeted that Trump’s platform has a “terrible name,” and “should be called Trumpet instead!” Musk’s criticism comes after he pointed out that Truth Social, launched as a Twitter alternative, has passed Twitter on a ranking of “Top Apps” in Apple’s app store.

“Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store,” Musk tweeted, sharing a screenshot of the ranking from AppFigures.com, which showed Truth Social ahead of both Twitter and TikTok.

Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store pic.twitter.com/RxawVUAYKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

“Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” Musk added in a follow-up tweet, mocking Trump’s new platform. “Should be called Trumpet instead!” the Tesla CEO added in another follow-up tweet.

Should be called Trumpet instead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Musk’s comments come after his successful $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, and after former President Donald Trump proclaimed that he will not tweet again even if Musk restores his Twitter account.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH,” Trump told Fox News after Musk agreed to purchase Twitter on Monday.

The former president has an account on Truth Social, where he has so far posted only once, writing, “Get ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” in February.

Leftists appear to be leaving the social media platform, nonetheless, as left-wing Twitter accounts have been losing followers. In contrast, however, conservative Twitter accounts are gaining followers.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday:

Former President Barack Obama — the most popular account on the platform with more than 131 million followers — for example, lost 300,000 followers nearly overnight, according to a report by NBC. Meanwhile, singer Katy Perry — the third most popular account on Twitter with 108 million followers — has lost 200,000 followers on Twitter. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), by contrast, gained nearly 100,000 to her official congressional account in just 24 hours.

Breitbart News will continue to report on Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

