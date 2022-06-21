Twitter Blacklists Ad Promoting Minds.com Festival of Ideas

An advertisement posted to Twitter by the team behind Minds.com, a free speech-friendly social network, has been blackballed by the platform. Minds CEO Bill Ottman says that the ad was labeled “inappropriate,” adding, “this is what we expect from Twitter so it’s nothing new, it’s just a very funny and over-the-top case.”

The ad is for the Minds Festival of Ideas, an annual political conference featuring a range of voices from across the political spectrum. The event takes place this Saturday at New York City’s Beacon Theater.

Minds CEO Bill Ottman told The Post Millennial that their ad on Twitter — a company that directly competes with the free speech platform — was rejected immediately.

“The rejection email came immediately after pressing the submit button on the promotion, which makes it feel like it wasn’t reviewed by a human,” said Ottman.

“It was deemed ‘inappropriate’ instantly by an account restriction or maybe some AI/ML trigger. There’s nothing close to inappropriate in the post. And this is what we expect from Twitter so it’s nothing new, it’s just a very funny and over-the-top case.”

Minds Festival is proving that people with opposing views still want to have productive conversations and have a good time together. Don't miss live online or IRL this Saturday June 25 at https://t.co/V9CZC9PuS1 pic.twitter.com/mkRj83X8Vj — Minds💡 (@minds) June 20, 2022

The Tweet which Minds attempted to promote said the following: “Minds Festival is proving that people with opposing views still want to have productive conversations and have a good time together.”

The speaking event aims to foster dialogue between people of differing ideological perspectives. Tickets for the event are available here.

The event features a wide range of thinkers and political figures, including former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, undercover journalism pioneer James O’Keefe, academic Dr. Cornell West, musician and podcaster ZUBY, author and pundit Maajid Nawaz, journalist and podcast host Tim Pool, academic Coleman Hughes, anti-racism activist Daryl Davis, leftist streamer Steven Bonnell, journalist Libby Emmons, YouTuber Blaire White, former Reason editor-in-chief Nick Gillespie, and comedian Ryan Long.

