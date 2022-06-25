‘Uncle Clarence’: Twitter Allows Racial Slurs, Death Threats Against SCOTUS to Fly Hot and Heavy

The racial slur “Uncle Clarence” was trending on Twitter today as leftists on the platform lashed out against the U.S. Supreme Court after it overturned Roe v. Wade, along with death threats against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in particular.

In a landmark 5-4 ruling this Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling which made abortion legal across the U.S.

Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett joined Samuel Alito in the majority opinion, with liberal Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan dissenting.

Almost immediately, leftists took to Twitter to make their feelings known — often straying into threats of violence. In tweets that as of now remain on the platform, a number of Twitter users made death threats against Clarence Thomas, who is widely perceived to be the most conservative Supreme Court Justice.

We should kill Clarence Thomas — 💛Fancy Chips! 💙 (@FancyChipss) June 25, 2022

“We should kill Clarence Thomas,” said one Twitter user in response to another who said they “did not know how to realistically stop” the undoing of “decades of progress.”

Kill Clarence Thomas

KILL CLARENCE THOMAS#WeWontGoBack pic.twitter.com/QybF8AGm0o — funny little RODENT (@oiliers) June 25, 2022

“Kill Clarence Thomas. KILL CLARENCE THOMAS,” said another Twitter user.

I am going to kill clarence thomas — aubrey (@goobrey) June 25, 2022

“I am going to kill clarence thomas,” said another.

In a Tweet that has since been taken down by Twitter, a user declared “I am going to assassinate supreme court justice Clarence Thomas.”

Cool moment at the bar last night with my communist friends one of them said they wanted to kill Clarence Thomas with a bow and arrow and everyone was like hell yeah — BoogieBot5 (@BoogieBot5_) June 25, 2022

“Cool moment at the bar last night with my communist friends one of them said they wanted to kill Clarence Thomas with a bow and arrow and everyone was like hell year” said another user.

Other users went for racial slurs instead of violent threats — also a violation of the Twitter rules, although most of the slurs remain hosted on the platform.

Multiple Twitter users began referring to Thomas as a “house ni**er.”

Clarence Thomas is a house nigger. — Serina™ (@everhaunting) June 24, 2022

Webster defines a House Nigger as Clarence Thomas — Marcus Drew (@marcusdrewmusic) June 24, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is a house NIGGER — Anthony Harris (@Anthony49491135) June 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, Twitter allowed the term “Uncle Clarence” to trend on the platform, a reference to the racial slur “Uncle Tom.” Like “house ni**er,” it refers to blacks who are seen as overly aligned with whites, with the unspoken assumption that both races are destined for neverending conflict.

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election. Follow him on Twitter @LibertarianBlue.