An open letter that appears to be signed by hundreds of Amazon employees has called upon the company to cease business in pro-life states among other demands.

Shared by Libs of TikTok, the letter appeared to call upon the tech giant to take “immediate and decisive action against the threat to basic human rights with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

“As part of Amazon’s wide-reaching efforts toward a more inclusive and diverse workforce, we believe that Amazon cannot let this recent decision go unanswered,” the shared letter said. “We ask Amazon, the world’s best employer, to actively defend against this assault on our liberty.”

The letter then went on to propose a list of (often hilarious) ideas for how the company can better promote the cause of abortion, and though signatories admit that “some ideas bear a larger business risk than others,” they ultimately believed that these “unprecedented times” require the company to “think big to change the world.” The proposals:

1.) Use Amazon’s voice to publicly and unequivocally denounce this decision [to overturn Roe v. Wade]. 2.) Allow employees of all genders the space and time to grieve, express their frustrations, and protest against this assault on our rights. 3.) Organize a company-sponsored protest in support of Amazon employees. 4.) Donate and match donations to bail funds and assistance groups working to expand abortion access for women and pregnant people impacted in states … 5.) Expand remote work options to allow employees the option to relocate to states that choose to preserve their basic human rights. 6.) Audit and remove product offerings that misrepresent the facts on abortion or encourage hate speech or violence toward abortion seekers. 7.) Audit all political donations and immediately cease contributions to political committees that oppose abortion, including but not limited to the RGA, the RSLC, and the NRSC, as well as any and all other donations that fund anti-abortion campaigns. 8.) Enact company-wide policy change going forward to ensure that Amazon does not aid or abet anti-abortion causes, ideologies, groups, or public figures, including via donation, product sale, public statement, or otherwise. 9.) Cease operations in states that enact that threaten the lives and liberty of abortion seekers, either by denying healthcare in life-threatening circumstances or by criminalizing abortion seekers and providers.

SCOOP: Hundreds of Amazon employees signed an open letter to Amazon leadership demanding they cease doing business in states where abortion is illegal and requesting time off to grieve the Supreme Court ruling pic.twitter.com/qWSts5KAcJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 27, 2022

Amazon has already joined Dick’s, Citigroup, Yelp, Uber, Lyft, Bumble, Match Group, and Salesforce in the pledge to pay for employees’ travel should they need an abortion.

“Amazon became the latest corporation to cover employees’ travel costs to seek abortion care,” CNN reported in May. “The company told staff it would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.”