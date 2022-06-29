Twitter Censors Jordan Peterson for Calling ‘Elliot Page’ by Birth Name Ellen

Twitter has censored Canadian psychologist and bestselling author Dr. Jordan Peterson after he criticized transgender surgery and referred to transgender actress Ellen Page, who now goes by “Elliot” and identifies as a male, by her original name.

Peterson’s offending post was responding to a tweet from the account of the New York Post about Page: ” Elliot Page is ‘proud’ to introduce trans character on ‘Umbrella Academy.'”

Page, a woman, said she identified as a man in December 2020. The following year, she became the first transgender “man” to appear on the cover of TIME.

Elliot Page is 'proud' to introduce trans character on 'Umbrella Academy' https://t.co/dEDVHT2W0L pic.twitter.com/mrQfgQz4YM — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2022

In response, Peterson tweeted “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

Twitter swiftly locked Peterson’s account, compelling him to delete the tweet to regain access. According to a post from Peterson’s frequent collaborator, Dave Rubin, the psychologist has said he will “never” delete the tweet.

The insanity continues at Twitter. @jordanbpeterson has been suspended for this tweet about Ellen Page. He just told me he will “never” delete the tweet. Paging @elonmusk… pic.twitter.com/o1FEEq0vda — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 29, 2022

“The insanity continues at Twitter,” said Rubin. “[Jordan Peterson] has been suspended for this tweet about Ellen Page. He just told me he will “never” delete the tweet. Paging [Elon Musk]…”

In its message to Peterson, Twitter said his account had been locked for “hateful conduct,” along with the now-common sight of Twitter’s rules on the matter: “you may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

It is unclear whether the censorship of Peterson’s account was caused by the bestselling author using Ellen Page’s original name, criticizing the notion of “pride,” or calling the surgeon who operated on Page a criminal — or all three.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election. Follow him on Twitter @LibertarianBlue.