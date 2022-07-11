Woke Oberlin College Faces $4M in Interest After Refusing to Pay Damages to Bakery It Slandered

Oberlin College is facing $4 million in interest charges after refusing to pay $33 million in court-ordered defamation damages to a mom-and-pop bakery that it slandered as racist.

Gibson’s Bakery is reportedly struggling to survive after Oberlin College students and dean of students Meredith Raimondo falsely accused the business of racism.

Moreover, students are continuing to boycott the 137 year-old bakery, despite the allegations being proven false.

To make matters worse, the woke Ohio college is not paying its court-ordered damage to Gibson’s Bakery.

Now, Oberlin College faces paying $4 million in interest on top of what the school already owes, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Earlier this year, three judges on the Ninth District Court of Appeals issued a 3-0 decision upholding the 2019 ruling in the case. The award is the largest defamation verdict in Ohio history.

Oberlin College was ordered to pay Gibson’s Bakery $33 million for defamation damages in 2019 after Raimondo — now an ex-dean — orchestrated a woke mob into slandering the family as racists for calling the police on three black students for allegedly shoplifting a bottle of wine.

The money was to be paid to the bakery by April 1, but the college has refused to pay it.

Additionally, two of the plaintiffs are now deceased. Gibson’s Bakery owner Allyn Gibson and his son, David Gibson, have since passed while the family awaits the millions that they were awarded from Oberlin College.

Meanwhile, Oberlin has reportedly appealed the ruling against them. The appeal is set to be heard by the Ohio Supreme Court, after two lower courts rejected the college’s attempts to get out of paying the Gibson’s.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.