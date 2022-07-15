Hidden Babies Run in the Family: Elon Musk’s Father Reveals a Secret Child with His Stepdaughter

Elon Musk’s 76-year-old father, Errol Musk, has revealed a secret child with his own stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, his second child with her. Elon Musk is quite familiar with secret children, his twins with a top executive at his Neuralink company were recently revealed as having been born just weeks apart from the surrogate birth of his second child with singer Grimes.

The U.S. Sun reveals that Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has had another child — with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. Musk, who is 76, stated that his stepdaughter Jana, 35, had the child in 2019 but he has only revealed the information now, telling the Sun: “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

The two previously had a child, Elliot Rush, in 2017. Errol’s opinion on reproducing as much as possible appears to be shared by his son Elon who recently fathered twins with an executive at his Neuralink company who were born just weeks before his second child with his ex-girlfriend Grimes was born.

Errol admitted that Jana’s pregnancy was “unplanned” and stated that he and Bezuidenhout are no longer living together. “It’s not practical. She’s 35,” Errol said. “Eventually if I’m still around, she might wind up back with me.”

Errol added: “Any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while, but there’s a big gap … and that gap is going to show itself.”

Errol currently has seven children while his son Elon currently has ten. Errol, a wealthy South African engineer, married the model Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970 and had three children, Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca.

In 1979, Errol and May split before Errol married Heide Bezuidenhout, a widow with two children including Jana. Errol had two biological children with Heide and helped raise Jana who was just 4 years old when he became her stepfather. After 18 years together, Error and Heide divorced.

The Musk family appeared shocked when Errol announced that Jana was pregnant with his child in 2017 and it resulted in a falling out between Errol and Elon, who was reportedly furious that his father had impregnated his stepsister.

Errol said his other children were also “shocked” at the turn of events. “They still don’t like it,” Errol admitted. “They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister.”

Elon has previously described his father as a “terrible human being” in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Read more at the Sun here.

