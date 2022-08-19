Sugar and Spice and Everything Nice: Every Sorority at University of Alabama Rejects Transgender Student

A male student who claims to be a female was rejected from every sorority at the University of Alabama, according to a social media posts from the student.

“Unfortunately, this chapter is closed. This recruitment journey is over for me,” student Grant Sikes wrote in an Instagram post.

“Being dropped from my last house this morning during primary recruitment at the University of Alabama doesn’t come as a surprise considering out of the almost 20 chapters — I was dropped by every single one except 2 before day 1,” the student elaborated.

“I’m hopeful of a future where everyone is welcomed for just being themselves — everywhere,” Sikes continued in his post. “If you are going through a hard time today, remember that life is too short to ponder on the things lost.”

“Choose happiness & always look for the positive things throughout life. Move on. See the good. See the bad. Hope for the best. Brave the worst,” the student added.

In a follow-up post on TikTok, Sikes said, “It is extremely upsetting, and I’m sad, because I wanted to be a part of a sisterhood, and more than that, a community.”

Sikes is not the first male student identifying as female to be rejected from Greek Life.

In 2017, a student named Adam Davies was reportedly rejected from all 12 sororities at Northwestern University.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.