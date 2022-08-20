Mark Zuckerberg Gets Mocked Over Metaverse Avatar So Harshly He Announces Graphics Update

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a screenshot of his digital avatar inside the metaverse. Following intense ridicule, Zuckerberg quickly announced a metaverse graphics update and shared photos of a new version of his avatar.

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg shared a digital selfie of his personal avatar inside Facebook’s (now known as Meta’s) Horizon Worlds. Many were quick to call out the poor graphics and awkward look of Zuckerberg’s avatar, with some making memes ridiculing the CEO.

this looks like a 2002 Nintendo GameCube release called like “World Baby” https://t.co/9iyp5d2NnM — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) August 16, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg Worried His Metaverse Avatar Doesn’t Fully Capture How Inhuman He Looks https://t.co/FbivY8c8DW pic.twitter.com/aAtnxldPvk — The Onion (@TheOnion) August 19, 2022

zuckerberg's meta avatar looks just as uncannily unhuman as he does. perfect likeness pic.twitter.com/NYiSU52zzR — Jesslyn (@squishybelle) August 19, 2022

Gotta say, Mark Zuckerberg's VR avatar looks just like him pic.twitter.com/3olkv5mR7C — James Hutchinson (@CrashIander) August 17, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg took a selfie with his metaverse avatar, behind a very poorly done Eiffel Tower.

People made fun of it, where it went viral as a meme being called "The 10 billion dollar selfie".

Turns out that number was actually the 18 billion dollar selfie. pic.twitter.com/hC5UIG9gtM — Alavi .X (@alavi_x) August 20, 2022

Following the online ridicule, Zuckerberg announced that the graphics of Horizon Worlds would be updated, and shared screenshots of his newly upgraded personal avatar:

Mark Zuckerberg said today major updates are "coming soon" to Meta Platforms' $META Horizon and avatar graphics. Zuckerberg added he'd share more info at the companies Connect 2022 conference. pic.twitter.com/3n7cjEa6gJ — Roundhill Investments (@roundhill) August 19, 2022

Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post:

Major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics coming soon. I’ll share more at Connect. Also, I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic — it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more — even on headsets — and Horizon is improving very quickly.

Horizon Worlds is currently available on Meta Quest VR headset and grew to over 300,000 users in the first two months of its launch. The company has since said that users have created more than 10,000 worlds in the metaverse. Facebook plans to expand the app to mobile phones and is rolling out “in-world purchases” for some creators.

