Mark Zuckerberg Gets Mocked Over Metaverse Avatar So Harshly He Announces Graphics Update

Lucas Nolan

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a screenshot of his digital avatar inside the metaverse. Following intense ridicule, Zuckerberg quickly announced a metaverse graphics update and shared photos of a new version of his avatar.

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg shared a digital selfie of his personal avatar inside Facebook’s (now known as Meta’s) Horizon Worlds. Many were quick to call out the poor graphics and awkward look of Zuckerberg’s avatar, with some making memes ridiculing the CEO.

Following the online ridicule, Zuckerberg announced that the graphics of Horizon Worlds would be updated, and shared screenshots of his newly upgraded personal avatar:

Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post:

Major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics coming soon. I’ll share more at Connect. Also, I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic — it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more — even on headsets — and Horizon is improving very quickly.

Horizon Worlds is currently available on Meta Quest VR headset and grew to over 300,000 users in the first two months of its launch. The company has since said that users have created more than 10,000 worlds in the metaverse. Facebook plans to expand the app to mobile phones and is rolling out “in-world purchases” for some creators.

