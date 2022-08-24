What the Zuck?: Facebook Algorithm Runs Amok, Bombards Users with Celeb Posts and Crypto Scams

A Facebook bug on Wednesday morning filled user feeds with endless posts from celebrity accounts into crypto scams and PayPal requests, leading many to mock Mark Zuckerberg and the Masters of the Universe with silly posts that the platform happily spread far and wide.

The Verge reports that Facebook users experienced an extremely odd bug on Wednesday that saw their newsfeeds filled with endless posts from celebrity accounts. Users’ News Feeds were flooded with minor posts sent to pages for artists including Lady Gaga, Nirvana, and The Beatles. The issue appeared to be resolved after three hours of an unusable News Feed.

Facebook (now known as Meta) spokesperson Alexandru Voica took to Twitter to explain that the bug was the result of a “configuration change” and has since been resolved.

Users quickly realized that they could take advantage of the bug and send memes to celebrities that would then be shared widely across the platform. The Verge reports that one image that went viral was of a turkey sandwich with the caption: “If you see this share it to another celebrities Facebook page keep the turkey sandwich moving.”

Due to the bug, anyone that followed the celebrity account the picture was sent to saw it in their news feed.

Others posted PayPal donation links and ads for cryptocurrency projects. Users took to Twitter to report the issue, with some posting videos of their celebrity-filled News Feeds.

