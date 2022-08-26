Google Overhauls Search and Map Features to Support Abortion

Leftist tech giant Google said this week that it is overhauling its search engine and maps app to make it easier to find abortion clinics after some users claimed that the company was directing women to crisis pregnancy centers that aim to prevent abortions.

NBC News reports that Google said this week that it’s overhauling its search engine and maps app to make it easier for users to find abortion clinics and kill babies after facing criticism that the tech company was directing users to crisis pregnancy centers that aim to prevent abortions. News organizations have been reporting since 2018 that Google was directing women seeking abortions to crisis pregnancy centers, but pro-abortion activists have pushed the issue since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Google now says that it has made improvements to how it displays results and context, adding labels that the company has verified that locations “Provide abortions” or “Might not provide abortions.”

In a statement, Google said: “We’re now rolling out an update that makes it easier for people to find places that offer the services they’ve searched for, or broaden their results to see more options.”

“We get confirmation that places provide a particular service in a number of ways, including regularly calling businesses directly and working with authoritative data sources,” Google said. “We followed our standard testing and evaluation process to confirm that these updates are more helpful for people.”

The update is part of a response by many Silicon Valley companies to the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal in June of Roe v. Wade which guaranteed abortion rights nationwide.

Last month, Google and Yelp disabled the ability to post reviews for some crisis pregnancy centers and Google said that it would delete location history for people going to abortion providers.

The latest Google Search update doesn’t just affect listing for abortion clinics, but for many healthcare providers. Healthcare facilities that province vaccines or veteran care will also receive additional tags as part of an update that Google has worked on for “many months.”

