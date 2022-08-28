Adios, Zuck: Facebook Loses Key Metaverse Executive

Vivek Sharma, Facebook’s Vice President of Horizon, its digital metaverse product, is reportedly leaving the company at a key time as the Masters of the Universe attempt to make Zuckerberg’s digital realm a reality.

CNBC reports that Facebook (now known as Meta) has lost Vivek Sharma, the VP in charge of its Horizon virtual reality software. Sharma has been with Facebook for six years, holding various high-ranking positions in marketplace and gaming, and most recently a key role in its metaverse business.

As VP of Horizon, Sharma oversaw various VR projects including the Horizon Worlds social media service which aimed to allow users to socialize and game in the virtual realm. The VR workplace collaboration app Horizon Workrooms and the Horizon Venues live events app were also key projects overseen by Sharma.

A Facebook spokesperson said in a statement: “Thanks to his leadership, the Horizon product group has built a strong team with an ambitious vision, and it is just getting started. Meta continues to be a source for developing great leaders, and we’re excited to see what Vivek accomplishes in his next chapter.”

The Horizon team will now report directly to Vishal Shah, Facebook VP of the Metaverse, according got the spokesperson. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed in a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that Facebook plans to reveal a new VR headset in October, the same month that the company usually holds its Connect VR conference.

Breitbart News has reported on Zuckerberg’s metaverse obsession, which is driving Facebook employees crazy. In April it was reported that:

Business Insider reports that Mark Zuckerberg has become increasingly obsessed with the idea of a digital metaverse, to the point where many of his employees are becoming frustrated and annoyed with the concept. According to a former director-level employee who recently left the company, it’s “the only thing Mark wants to talk about.” The same former employee stated that the company is “messaging the hell out of” the metaverse and is “spinning up teams that are metaverse specific.” One team will reportedly reach across all others within the company and inform them that there is a “metaverse playbook.” Some employees are reportedly confused by the shift towards metaverse technology. One current employee told Business Insider: “It’s basically fomenting disorganization and anxiety. People don’t really seem to know what to deliver or what to work on because there is still no coherent strategy.”

