Report: Bots Make Up 40% of Average Web3 Platform Userbase

A new report reveals that a huge amount of Web3 activity is significantly made of hordes of bots. Web3 is a term for new technologies built on the blockchain that are hyped to be the future of the internet — but most are overwhelmed with bot activity.

DeFi Rate reports that a recent report from the blockchain bot detection firm Jigger claims that a significant portion of Web3 activity is powered by online bots. The report found that “GameFi” projects are infected the most, with bots accounting for over 80 percent of the user base of some games.

A careful inquisition into over 60 blockchain projects in the space, Jigger’s found 200,000 active bots. Jigger noted that on average, approximately 40 percent of every Web3 game’s user base was made up of bots with real human users accounting for 60 percent of activity.

Projects developed on Binance Smart Chain appear to be the worst affected by bot activity, with some projects being made up of 70 percent bots. 55 percent of users of the popular BSC-based metaverse game Mobox have been determined to be bots.

Gaming is not the only DeFi area affected by bots, with Jigger co-founder Levan Kvirkvelia stating that bots are not only in games but rather “all services with a profit are flooded with bots.” Bots constitute 87 percent of the user base of Ariva Digital, a blockchain solution for tourism. Similarly, 84 percent of the user base of AnRKey, a social crypto gaming platform, is comprised of bots. Voxels, a virtual world on the Ethereum blockchain, has a bot activity level of 65 percent.

Following the announcement of a referral program, 13,000 bots were created on Biswa, the first DEX on the BNB Chain.

