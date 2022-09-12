What Are They Scared Of?: Google News Excludes Coverage of ‘My Son Hunter’ by Breitbart News

Despite a major wave of interest in the hit film My Son Hunter resulting in coverage from publications including Newsweek, Rolling Stone, and the Washington Post, trending hashtags on social media, and a feature on Tucker Carlson, Google has deliberately excluded Breitbart articles about the new film from the Google News tab even though as the film’s distributor, Breitbart News is the best source of information on the movie about Joe and Hunter Biden. After Breitbart News requested comment on the matter from the Masters of the Universe, a week-old Breitbart article on the movie appeared on page two of the News tab.

The recent film My Son Hunter from Breitbart News chronicles the story of Hunter Biden, including his corrupt business dealings, his relationship with his father, and a rockstar lifestyle funded by China. The film received widespread acclaim and trended across Twitter on the day of its release. The film was praised by the leftists at the Daily Beast and has even been credited by one left-wing critic for helping him learn the truth about the Biden family. The film’s launch was so popular that a surge of user traffic halted access to MySonHunter.com on release day.

Yet despite this widespread popularity, Google has excluded articles from Breitbart News about its own film from the Google News tab, a popular feature where users can receive a curated list of daily headlines and stories. A week-old story from Breitbart News now appears on page two of the News tab, a change that occurred a day after our team sent a request for comment to the internet giant.

While articles from other publications do appear when searching for the film, with many left-wing outlets attacking or criticizing the movie, none of Breitbart News’ articles covering My Son Hunter have been included before today. Despite 78 articles published by Breitbart News about the movie receiving thousands of comments, huge numbers of views, and widespread virality across social media platforms, Google deliberately includes only a single article from Breitbart on Google News searches about the hit film, and an older article at that.

In fact, searching for Breitbart News on Google News returns articles about Breitbart News, but no articles actually published by Breitbart. This is not the first time that Breitbart News has been the target of Google’s censorship and suppression.

Google actively suppressed Breitbart News in search results leading up to the 2020 election. In October 2020, Breitbart News reported that Google was actively interfering in elections by burying links to Breitbart News in its search results, in particular news related to Joe Biden and his family.

Breitbart News reporter Allum Bokhari wrote:

In July, Breitbart News published data showing that Breitbart’s Google search visibility is down 99 percent compared to the same period in 2016. RealClearPolitics later published data corroborating this, and showing that the same silent expulsion from Google search results has happened to a variety of other conservative news websites as well. It appears that Breitbart News links are being hidden on Google searches even when users search for the exact string of words in an original Breitbart headline. When links to Breitbart stories do appear, it is often below obscure websites that plagiarize Breitbart’s content. Search ranking is critical for web traffic from Google. The search analytics industry has found that the top three search results on Google drive over 70 percent of clicks. In a new video, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow reveals in additional detail the depth of Google’s suppression of Breitbart’s reporting. “Breitbart News is, according to Amazon-owned Alexa.com, one of the top five news publishers in the United States, yet if you search — verbatim — Breitbart headlines in Google, you won’t necessarily get any Breitbart results at all,” Marlow said.

Breitbart News reached out to Google for comment with questions on why My Son Hunter articles from Breitbart News have not been included in Google News whatsoever. The Silicon Valley giant has not answered.

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. My Son Hunter stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell Movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society, and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com. The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan