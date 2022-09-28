Hackers Use ‘Fast Company’ Account to Send Profane Apple News Notifications to iPhones

Hackers gained access to business publication Fast Company’s Apple News feed and sent obscene push notifications to iOS devices including iPhones and iPads. The publication suspended its Apple News feed and even shut down its homepage until it is “certain the situation has been resolved.”

Apple Insider reports that hackers gained access to Fast Company’s Apple News channel and sent obscene push notifications to iOS users, causing the publication to remove of its content from the internet while it investigates the hack. Visiting the Fast Company website as of this writing returns a 404 not found error.

A censored image of the notifications can be seen below:

Apple News disabled the feed of Fast Company on Apple News quickly and addressed the incident on Twitter:

An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel. — Apple News (@AppleNews) September 28, 2022

Fast Company also tweeted about the issue:

We are investigating the situation and have suspended the feed & shutdown https://t.co/U9iS8QOhkW until we are certain the situation has been resolved. — Fast Company (@FastCompany) September 28, 2022

To clarify: Fast Company’s content management system (CMS) was hacked on Tuesday evening, which impacted our Apple News alerts. — Fast Company (@FastCompany) September 28, 2022

Many people that received the profane push notification quickly posted to Twitter about the issue. The Verge also reported that there was a post on the Fast Company website that detailed how the hackers were able to bypass the website’s security protocol.

The hacker further linked a forum post where they stated that they would release thousands of employee records and draft posts from the Fast Company database. They also confirmed that customer information was stored in a different database which they were unable to access.

As a result of the data breach, Fast Company owners decided to take down the entire website and it was shut down completely. As of 12:30 p.m. EST the site remains offline.

Read more at Apple Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan