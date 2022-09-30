Hypemaster Supreme Elon Musk Claims Cybertruck Will ‘Serve Briefly as a Boat,’ Is Mercilessly Mocked for It

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made yet another grandiose claim that is unlikely to be true, stating that the new Tesla Cybertruck will be “waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat.” The claim met with widespread derision on social media.

Electrek reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently claimed that the Cybertruck, which has been in development for years, is going to be “waterproof enough” to cross rivers and serves “briefly” as a boat.

Musk stated:

Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

Musk stated that the goal is for the Cybertruck to be able to cross the water between SpaceX’s Starbase and South Padre Island in Texas, tweeting:

Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

Electrek notes that this would require the Cybertruck to travel on water for around 1,100 feet if it were to travel the shortest distance in the Brazos Santiago Pass that separates the island Starbase.

Musk has previously talked about Tesla vehicles being a boat, stating that the Model S could almost be used as a boat after a Tesla Model S was seen driving through a flooded tunnel. Musk is now claiming that the undercarriage of the Cybertruck would be “waterproof enough” to float and be propelled by the vehicle’s wheels.

Twitter users were quick to point out that this claim by Musk is extremely outlandish and likely to turn out like most of his other exaggerated promises — never coming to fruition. This is the same Cybertruck with allegedly “impact-resistant windows” — that Musk promptly smashed on stage with a metal ball.

Lmaooo hopefully it has a rescue beacon. — ZacK Golden (@CSI_Starbase) September 29, 2022

technically all cars can serve as a boat "briefly" — Ordinary Things (@ordinarytings) September 29, 2022

It must be fun to be able to just say whatever you want about product roadmap with seemingly no material consequences. I'm working on a time machine. Estimated arrival spring of next year. — Brad Freeman (@StockMarketNerd) September 29, 2022

Will be as waterproof as it will be bulletproof. pic.twitter.com/gaGXxN2qMV — Bullshit Exposed (Zero Tolerance for Warmongers) (@BS__Exposed) September 29, 2022

Tesla just set a whole PG&E power plant on fire. Lmao. pic.twitter.com/QYahRXHMfw — Czarina (russian asset) (@fishontherun2) September 29, 2022

dogg you can’t even make a car trunk rainproof I’m not drowning my family in a coffin from an N64 game — jack (@jackalltogether) September 29, 2022

perfect so when the doors won’t unlock everyone inside drowns. — Ally Maynard (@allymayn) September 29, 2022

If the Cybertruck ever makes it to market, I foresee this tweet being evidence in at least one lawsuit. — The Guillotine Implier (@impliedChoppy) September 29, 2022

Man, your attorneys must love when you tweet. — Pé🌻 (@4everNeverTrump) September 29, 2022

