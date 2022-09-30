Hypemaster Supreme Elon Musk Claims Cybertruck Will ‘Serve Briefly as a Boat,’ Is Mercilessly Mocked for It

Elon Musk and Cybertruck
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Lucas Nolan

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made yet another grandiose claim that is unlikely to be true, stating that the new Tesla Cybertruck will be “waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat.” The claim met with widespread derision on social media.

Electrek reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently claimed that the Cybertruck, which has been in development for years, is going to be “waterproof enough” to cross rivers and serves “briefly” as a boat.

Musk stated:

Musk stated that the goal is for the Cybertruck to be able to cross the water between SpaceX’s Starbase and South Padre Island in Texas, tweeting:

Electrek notes that this would require the Cybertruck to travel on water for around 1,100 feet if it were to travel the shortest distance in the Brazos Santiago Pass that separates the island Starbase.

Musk has previously talked about Tesla vehicles being a boat, stating that the Model S could almost be used as a boat after a Tesla Model S was seen driving through a flooded tunnel. Musk is now claiming that the undercarriage of the Cybertruck would be “waterproof enough” to float and be propelled by the vehicle’s wheels.

Twitter users were quick to point out that this claim by Musk is extremely outlandish and likely to turn out like most of his other exaggerated promises — never coming to fruition. This is the same Cybertruck with allegedly “impact-resistant windows” — that Musk promptly smashed on stage with a metal ball.

