Report: ‘Election Integrity’ Project Worked with Feds to Censor News Sites in 2020

A coalition of globalist nonprofits, academic institutions, and one private company reportedly worked with arms of the federal government and Democrat activist organizations to censor news websites in the runup to the 2020 election, and plans to do so again in 2022.

The consortium, called the Election Integrity Partnership, is made up of four organizations: the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO), the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, and Graphika, a social media analytics company.

In the runup to the 2020 election, the consortium created a system whereby state actors including the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department could file “tickets” alongside news stories, flagging them so that Big Tech platforms could subsequently suppress or attach warning labels to them.

Beyond this blatant case of a private-public censorship coalition, the EIP also engaged in partisan politics, allowing the Democratic National Committee to file tickets through the system, as well as the Democrat-aligned groups Common Cause and the NAACP.

News outlets targeted by the EIP included Breitbart News, Fox News, the New York Post, and the Epoch Times, as well as the social media accounts of prominent conservatives Charlie Kirk, Tom Fitton, Jack Posobiec, Mark Levin, James O’Keefe, and Sean Hannity, amongst others.

President Donald Trump was also frequently flagged by the consortium, as well as his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

New light was shed on the project through the voluntary disclosures of its own activities, published in a recent report.

According to the report, the EIP was successful in censoring content on social media. In 21 percent of cases, platforms labeled content identified by the EIP, and in 13 percent of cases, the content was removed from the platforms entirely.

The Democrat-aligned EIP, working hand-in-glove with the deep state, was therefore able to have a tangible impact on restricting the information voters were able to see on social media in the runup to the 2020 election.

Also, we're getting the band back together (with several improvements) for the midterms — working with a range of collaborators to address rumors, misinformation, and disinformation around election processes and procedures: https://t.co/IuwvV27R1L. Follow @2020Partnership. — Kate Starbird (@katestarbird) August 7, 2022

Having successfully interfered with the 2020 election, the EIP is now gearing up to influence the upcoming midterms. “We’re getting the band back together (with several improvements) for the midterms,” said Kate Starbird of the Center for an Informed Public, in a tweet this August.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.