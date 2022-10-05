Man Left Stranded in Middle of the Road by His $115K Hummer Electric Truck

A man bought a brand new $115,000 Hummer electric truck, only to find that it immediately left him stranded in the middle of the road — and the vehicle had less than 250 miles on it.

“I’m very unhappy. I’m in a brand new Hummer, in traffic, and the truck has taken a complete dump, and it will not go into gear, and it won’t go out of gear,” Roman Mica, who operates the website The Fast Lane Truck, explained in a YouTube video posted on Tuesday.

“I’ve tried a restart. I can’t open the trunk, because it doesn’t work. There’s no way to do a hard reboot on this system — I tried safe mode, it will not go into gear at all, it’s just stuck. I can’t even open the frunk,” Mica continued.

“I’m pretty pissed off right now, and I’m pretty nervous about the traffic that this truck has left me in,” Mica added, opening his car door to give viewers a better look at where he was. “This is where the truck left me stranded. Very dangerous location.”

“I am not very happy right now,” he reiterated. “We just spent $115,000, we’ve been doing this for 12 years, and we’ve never had a vehicle that has completely let us — this stuck, in this kind of situation. The worst part about this is I can’t get the thing out of park.”

“So I’ve got a nine and a half thousand-pound vehicle that I can’t even tow out of here,” Mica explained.

Fortunately, a police officer — as well as Mica’s son — soon arrived on the scene.

They were finally able to get the vehicle going after they went through a bizarre process that involved disconnecting the battery to force a “hard reboot” of the electric Hummer’s system, and then rolling down the windows in a given order, before pressing on the brake.

Similarly, a YouTuber recently demonstrated that buyers of GMC’s new electric Hummer better clear their calendars if the truck is running low on battery charge. The video he produced demonstrated that when the $80,000+ electric vehicle (EV) is plugged in to a regular house outlet, it will take over four days to fully charge. A special 240-volt charger still takes a full day to charge the vehicle.

A third, similar situation regarding electric vehicles, involved another YouTuber — with 1.4 million followers — conducting an experiment with his brand new 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup. The man tried to tow a 1930 Ford Model A truck with the EV, but it ended in “a complete and total disaster.”

